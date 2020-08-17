Cleo Provides End-to-End Integration Visibility Through Real-Time Insights and Actions for Timely Decision Making
Cleo Integration Cloud Cockpit shields integration complexity from operational and business teams by exposing mission-critical business process integrations
ROCKFORD, Illinois -- August 18, 2020 – Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, today unveiled the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) Cockpit, a new and intuitive visual control panel of real-time integration dashboards and actionable insights to surface operational business process visibility for technical and business users. This latest innovation empowers organizations to keep a pulse on their revenue-generating operations and fine-tune them for maximum efficiency.
Pressures to run an agile and informed business operation have re-introduced demand for real-time data and sharable insights. Companies must be quick to not only see what’s going on in their business but also proactively respond to ecosystem disruptions. In fact, 77 percent of integration specialists surveyed1 say having end-to-end visibility is key to supporting their company’s business initiatives.
However, lack of trustworthy centralized data, disparate technology, or over-dependence on “black box” integration services has led to significant visibility gaps. CIC Cockpit solves this issue by providing an easier approach to visibility, transparency and direct control. It brings panoramic integration visibility for every B2B transaction with the ecosystem of customers, suppliers, carriers, and partners.
By providing an "every-day, go-to page” that demystifies complex integrations, CIC Cockpit moves what was traditionally relegated to the IT department to a whole new realm of value creation. Now, anyone -- business and technical users, executives, and even external ecosystem partners (customers, suppliers, and logistics service providers, among others) – can take advantage of real-time visibility and actionable insights to improve decision-making and improve revenue operations.
“CIC Cockpit is challenging the industry status quo for integration visibility. The business insights layer from Cleo gives ELITE complete, centralized operational views into transactions with our shippers – it really is game-changing for us. With real-time visibility on top of integration we can trust, our teams can quickly surface and share meaningful data to provide valuable insight for ELITE and our partners,” said Iain MacLeod, Chief Innovation Officer from ELITE Transit Solutions. “Cleo gives us all the visibility and control we need to confidently collaborate with our customers allowing all parties to keep revenue-generating operations growing.”
Cleo’s CIC Cockpit provides an every-day page for all users with customizable and filterable operational views to provide real-time insight into the health of revenue-generating supply chain business processes.
As the lens into critical business operations, CIC Cockpit is an integral part of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform. CIC Cockpit works with the platform’s entire collection of powerful integration capabilities to bring data-driven intelligence to any user:
CIC Agent – Connect and integrate to any cloud or on-premise system, even when APIs do not exist. Deployed on-premise, controlled from CIC Cockpit.
CIC Studio – Complete integration development environment that brings API integration, EDI, and non-EDI together into a single place. Intuitively view all transactions in the CIC Cockpit.
CIC Engine – Robust, any-to-any transformation, orchestration, and automation of any integration flow. Every integration can be visualized from end-to-end in the CIC Cockpit.
CIC Connectors – Off-the-shelf application and infrastructure connectors to speed up time-to-market of critical revenue generating integrations.
With this latest release, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is now the only cloud integration platform purpose-built to enable integration strategy and development teams to design, build, analyze, operate, and optimize all mission-critical supply chain business processes on their own terms.
“CIC Cockpit heralds a new paradigm in ecosystem integration, one that will help organizations keep up with changing market dynamics while maintaining organizational agility,” said Mahesh Rajasekharan, President and CEO of Cleo. “By providing true end-to-end visibility across the extended supply chain and bringing real-time (API) and batch (EDI) data together in the same view, all stakeholders – inside and outside the company -- can literally see how integrations are performing, and take appropriate action. It’s a highly flexible solution that makes integration simpler, easier, faster, and more reliable, giving our customers optimum control over their revenue-generating business processes so they can drive value and profitable growth.”
About Cleo Integration Cloud
Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.
About Cleo
Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.
Footnote
1 In a recent survey by Dimensional Research, 77% of respondents said having better end-to-end visibility across key business processes is a necessity. 2020 State of Ecosystem and Application Integration Report